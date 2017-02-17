Court Declares Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday declared former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A three-man panel of the appellate court delivered the verdict on the leadership tussle rocking the party.

Sheriff and former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, are both laying claim to the party chairmanship position.

Makarfi was appointed the chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee at last year’s botched national convention of the party held in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the counsel to Sheriff’s faction of the PDP, Prince Ajibola Oloyede, has described the appellate court verdict as “all round victory for justice and truth.”

“One can only hope that the PDP will take this as a clean slate to rebuild a party that can stand the test of time,” he said.

