Court Remands 2 Over Alleged Robbery, Possession Of Indian Hemp In Osun

For alleged robbery and possession of Indian hemp, an Osun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded one Kazeem Adereti, and Idowu Ayodeji in prison custody.

Adereti (24) and Ayodeji (21) according to the prosecutor, Sgt Sunday Osanyintuyi allegedly committed the offence on Feb 3, 2017 around 10:00 am at Oke-Jan Street, Ile-Ife.

He stated that they conspired among themselves with intent to commit felony to wit unlawful possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Osanyintuyi added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace by displaying wrapped weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The prosecutor stated further that the defendants also robbed one Johnson Adewuyi of his two Nokia handsets and other items with total value of N365,775.

According to him, the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 402, 403, 429, 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode did not take the plea of the defendants, but asked their Counsel, Mr Olaposi Omisakin to come with written application for their bail.

Meanwhile, Ijiyode ordered for their remand at Ile-Ife prison custody, so as to serve as deterrent to others as he adjourned the case to March 20, for the consideration of their bail.

Source: Leadership

