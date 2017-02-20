Court Remands 54-Year-Old Cleric For Hacking Mother To Death In Lagos

A self-acclaimed cleric that goes by the name Oluwaseyi Okikioluwa, 54, was on Monday remanded by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos for allegedly hacking his mother, Mrs Ayoola Dorcas, to death.

The accused, was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

His plea was not taken by the court.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kofo Ariyo, ordered the accused to be remanded pending receipt of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. Hafsat Ajibode, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 7, at about 6.00 p.m. at No. 2, Ade-Odofin Estate, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos.

She said the accused after hitting the deceased on the head with an axe, fled the scene leaving the victim in her own pool of blood.

According to her, Mr Oluwaseyi who pleaded not guilty to the charge was later arrested and made to stand trial.

The offence, she said, contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which stipulates a maximum of death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned till March 30.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: