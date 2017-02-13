Creature made of marijuana interrupts news coverage

A news broadcast in the US was interrupted by a strange creature made up entirely of marijuana on Thursday.

A man dressed as “Pot Sasquatch” sprinted through the background as WWLP-22 News was Meteorologist Jennifer Paglie reporting on a snowstorm in Springfield.

Paglie did not immediately notice the man, but laughed upon witnessing the costume covered in marijuana leaves.

Undeterred by the impending snowstorm, the “Pot Sasquatch” continued to skulk around the area, hiding behind objects and causing mischief.

