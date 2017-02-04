Crying Widow Seeking for Justice Disrupts Function Attended by Tanzanian President | Photos+Video

A woman who was seeking for attention to address her problem has taken a bold step in confronting the president in order to air out her grievances.

A middle-aged woman caught the attention of Tanzanian President John Magufuli when she stepped forward waving a placard during the event to mark the Law Day at Mahakama grounds on Thursday.





In a video shared online, she caught Mr Magufuli’s attention, leading him to order policemen to allow her to come near the dais where he was seated. This was shortly after the Head of State had concluded his speech. Ms Swahaba Shosi in her red dress made it easier for everyone to notice her as she waved a placard with the inscription, “Police, the DPP and the Judiciary are conspiring to deny me the right to inherit property left by my husband even though I have all legal documents.”In a video shared online, she caught Mr Magufuli’s attention, leading him to order policemen to allow her to come near the dais where he was seated. This was shortly after the Head of State had concluded his speech. Narrating her complaints, the woman said she has been blocked by dishonest members of the Judiciary, police and private advocates from securing the right to gain control of property left by he departed husband Mohamed Shosi who died in 2012.



“I have come all the way from Tanga just to meet Mr President after the failure of all efforts that I have so far taken,” she said emotionally, trying hard to contain herself.

Watch the video below: