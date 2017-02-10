Customs Promotes 1,562 Officers

The Comptroller-General of Customs, (Rtd) Col. Hameed Ali, has approved the promotion of 1,561 junior officers to various ranks.

A statement issued by Acting Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Joseph Attah, on Friday in Abuja, said that the promotion was based on the performances of the personnel at the 2016 promotion examination.

According to the statement, the annual performance evaluation scores, seniority and availability of vacancies were used inaddition to strict vetting of the personnel to ensure strict adherence to public service promotion guidelines.

It said that 45 Assistant Inspector of Customs were promoted to Inspector of Customs, 563 Customs Assistant I were promoted to Senior Customs Assistant while 650 Customs Assistant II were also promoted to Customs Assistant I.

The statement added that five Senior Customs Assistant were promoted to Chief Customs Assistant and 298 Customs Assistant III were also promoted to Customs Assistant II.

“Thirty-five other junior personnel were upgraded as a result of additional qualifications.

“All affected officers and men of the service must work hard to secure the borders and collect maximum revenue for government to meet the yearnings of Nigerians,’’ he said.

He urged them to see their promotions as a call to higher duties especially now when much was expected from the Nigeria Customs Service.

