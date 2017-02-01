|
The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted 661 pieces of pump-action rifles from China, concealed with steel doors and other merchandise goods, which came in through Lagos port. Pictured are the suspects; Mr Oscan Okafor (an importer), Mr Mahmud Haruna (a clearing agent), Mr Sadique Mustapha (accompanying the consignment to its destination).The Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Alli, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Monday in Lagos.
Alli said that the Federal Operations Unit, while on patrol, intercepted a Mark truck with registration number BUG 265 XG conveying a 40ft container with the number; PONU/825914/3 along Mile 2 Apapa Road, Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the consignment was cleared from Lagos port.
The comptroller-general said the truck was immediately taken to F.O.U. premises for physical examination and 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of pump action rifles concealed with steel doors were revealed.
Source: BreakingTimes
4 thoughts on “Customs Reveals Owners Of 661 Imported Pump Action Rifles”
Why is there no comment about this obnoxious scandal?
Oh! I get it, because the importer is not a Muslim. Otherwise hell would have fallen on this platform.
How then can we progress? When we are blinded by sentiments. Terrorism is terrorism and it doesn’t discriminate it’s victims. These weapons were certainly imported for evil motives and the targets are innocent people that can’t even hurt a fly.
You are right ,some people are just here looking ways to bring down islam..
If anyone do evil he will be expose be you Christian or Muslim. Christian will never cover evil.
The guns imported by Okafor and co is in preparation for killing all the Muslims and northerners in Nigeria as enshrined in the secret agenda of the biafrans