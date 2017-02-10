Dammy Krane Proves All Is Well Between…

Actress, Olaode Olaogun recently introduced her clothing line RTWbyOlaide and it’s becoming the talk of the town. The CEO is currently the official designer for many celebrities. The fashion label, which emphasises on simplicity, class and fun wears, has been the talk of social media and fashion lovers all round town and beyond.

Located at the Agidingbi area of Ikeja in Lagos, the clothing store is a place every fashion lover who believes in class will love i.e RTWbyOlaide clothing.

Olaide Olaogun, who began her career from a Wale Adenuga Production, Super Story, has always had a passion for fashion and wants to add Olaogun contribution to the Fashion Industry. Establishing a fashion House has been her longtime dream which has now come to reality.

Source: Leadership

