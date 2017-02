Anja Ringgren Lovén, the Danish founder of the African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation has rescued another boy tortured and abandoned on the street.She said..

‘Today Nsidibe Orok and I went on a rescue mission. A boy was abandoned and left alone on the street.

We found the boy tortured all over his body but he is safe now with all of us at “Land of Hope”.

Source: Trezzy helm

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: