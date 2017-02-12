Monday , 13 February 2017
Davido Gives ‘Interesting’ Testimony at RCCG City of David Church, Makes a Vow (Photos+Video)

Deolu February 12, 2017

David Adeleke popularly called Davido was in church today and made a vow to God over the goodness he has showered onto him.

Popular singer, Davido has vowed to serve God for the rest of his life after giving an impromptu testimony at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David.
The singer who doesn’t often go to church said that he woke up today and something touched his soul to thank God for his life so far.
“Happy Sunday peeps!! Come and see the Lord is good!! I vow to serve you for the rest of my life! Everlasting Father!! 2017 WILL BE GREAT FOR US ALL!!,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Source: Tori

