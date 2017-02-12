Davido No Longer Derserves My Virginity – Adokiye

The Nigerian entertainment industry’s most popular virgin, Adokiye Kyrian, hugged headlines when she declared sometime ago that she was willing to be deflowered by Aye singer, Davido.

This was shortly after she had offered to be deflowered by Boko Haram terrorists, in exchange for the release of the kidnapped Chibok girls. At the time, she said:

“I love Davido; I think he has a good heart and I’m guessing a lot of people don’t know that he’s nice and soft-hearted.”

However, a lot has happened since she made that statement, and the busty singer has had a rethink. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Adokiye said.

“I am still a virgin. No weapon fashioned against my virginity shall prosper.

I was really serious about wanting to be deflowered by Davido because I love him so much, but he didn’t acknowledge my offer. Remaining a virgin is a matter of choice, and I don’t think I’m the only one out there. It is a personal decision spurred by self-discipline and not on moral or religious grounds.”

Source: Naijaloaded

