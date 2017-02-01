Thursday , 2 February 2017
Death Call: Okada Rider Carries 4 Children as He Gets Busy on Phone at the Same Time | Photos

Deolu February 1, 2017

As seen in Ibadan, Oyo State, a commercial motorcyclist was pictured carrying 4 school pupils on his fragile transport system while he was making a phone call.

 
An Okada man was recently seen riding his bike with 4 children while attending to his phone along the busy Eleyele express road in Ibadan.
Such act of overloading is not only dangerous to the lives of the man as well as the kids, but also an offence if nabbed by the operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC.
 
Source: Tori
