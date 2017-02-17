Diploma Graduate Bags 4-year Jail Term For Visa Fraud

A diploma holder from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Ogun State, Olugbenga Fabunmi, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

He was jailed by Justice Mamman Kolo of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court on one-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwajaren, the accused was a member of a syndicate that specialized in forging bank statements, employment records, international passports, national identification card, and supporting documents needed to process visas for the United Kingdom.

“His nefarious activities date back to 2005 during which he mastered the art of forging documents for “abusive visa applications”.

“Between 2007 and 2016, he helped to forge bank statements as part of documents to process UK visa for 11 people. He had succeeded in helping 15 people obtain visas to travel to the UK where they were forced into prostitution.”

Fabunmi pleaded “guilty” to the charge, and based on his plea, Justice Kolo convicted him of the charge and sentenced him to four years in prison.

Source: Dailypost

