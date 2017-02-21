Dog left in car horns for owner to hurry up

An couple in the US captured video of an impatient dog barking and honking a car horn to get his owner to hurry up outside of a Subway.

Tim and Yvonne Blankenship said they stopped at the Subway in Grove City for some lunch when they spotted a dog sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car.

The dog was impatiently barking and repeatedly honking the car’s horn.

https://www.facebook.com/WSYXABC6/videos/10153736938064364/

The couple said a woman came out of Subway after being inside for only a few minutes. She told the Blankenships that the dog gets unhappy with her whenever it can’t be at her side.

Local residents said on Facebook that the dog has been seen honking the horn on other occasions outside other businesses.

A woman claiming to be the granddaughter of the dog’s owner said the canine, named Diamond, “is very spoiled and treated like an angel or child.”

