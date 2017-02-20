A 51-year-old man, Emeka Kanu, has been dragged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for r*pe.

The man is being accused of defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

The accused, an unemployed, who resides at Robinson Street, Iju, a suburb of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Raphael Don­ny, told the court that the offence was committed on December 30, 2016 at the accused’s apart­ment.

“The accused invited the 13-year-old girl into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand. The accused shut the door against her and defiled her,” he said.

Mr Donny said the teenager told her mother when she missed her monthly period and was tak­en to a hospital; tests were con­ducted and she was confirmed pregnant.

The offence contravened Sec­tion 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which pre­scribes life imprisonment as pen­alty for offenders.

In her ruling, the Chief Magis­trate, Davies Abegunde, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. She ordered the ac­cused to pay N40,000 into the court’s registrar’s account as part of the bail condition.

Ms. Abegunde also directed that the case file should be dupli­cated and forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. The case was adjourned to March 15.

Source: BreakingTimes

