DPR Seals 7 Filling Stations in Zamfara Over Hoarding

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up seven filling stations in Gusau, Zamfara for hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre, Vanguard reports.

The acting Operation Controller in charge of Kaduna Zonal Office of DPR, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa, made this known to newsmen in Gusau on Friday after he inspected some filling stations.

The controller directed the sealed filling stations’ owners to report at the DPR zonal office in Kaduna for more explanation on their actions. He urged marketers in the state to shun sharp practices and to follow the rules and regulations guiding their businesses.

Source: EnergyMix

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: