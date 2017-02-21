DPR Seizes Vessel With 1.5m Litres Of Contaminated Petrol

The management of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has seized a vessel MT JAZI loaded with 1. 5 million of contaminated petroleum product.

The product was being discharged at the Nakem Jetty, Kirikiri, Lagos.

Mr Mordecai Ladan, director, DPR who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos said the vessel was intercepted on Feb 11 while discharging at Nakam jetty.

Ladan, who was represented by Mr Wole Akinmosoye, Zonal Operations Controllers, Lagos of DPR said that after much investigations by DPR it was discovered that the vessel did not have DPR authorization to deliver product at the depot.

According to the director, ‘‘We proceeded immediately to halt the discharge and fiscalised the tanks at Nakem depot, sequel to which we discovered that the facility was stocking a total of 1.5 million litres of petroleum product suspected to be discharged by the vessel.

“The vessel is still under the custody of the Nigerian Navy for more investigation. We wish to reiterate that DPR has no record of any product importation. We also have no record of any throughput arrangement of the facility with a third party, for product storage at the time.’’

Ladan said that the agency has taken samples from the tanks at the facility for laboratory analyses, adding that it was confirmed that the product is actually off specification.

He said that the product, having failed all the basic parameters, especially in regards to lour, flashpoint and specific gravity.

The DPR director said that the product being dumped at Nakem does not meet the standard specifications of any white product. He said that the depot has been sealed by the agency since February 12 and the vessel MT JAZI was under Nigerian Navy custody, adding that the product would eventually be evacuated for quarantine by the appropriate government agency.

“We wish to use this medium to reiterate our position on zero tolerance to illegal activities in the depots across the nation and unloading of off-spec product in the facilities. As we have always stressed, depot operators should be reminded that the agency will not tolerate landing of products of untraceable source at the depots,’’ Ladan said.

The director said that the agency would continue to assiduously work to guarantee products integrity at the depots and forestall the flow of adulterated products into the retails outlets.

Source: Leadership

