Drake shows he’s a fan of John Terry
Yinka Agunbiade
February 10, 2017
Canadian artiste Drake showed John Terry some love after he posted a picture of he, the Chelsea captain and his wife Toni together.
JT!!! 🙏🏽
A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on
The ‘One Dance’ singer was returning the favour as Terry posted the same image on Instagram after one of the rapper’s recent London shows.
Check Also
Nigerian newspaper headlines February 10, 2017. Punch Protest: Labour leaders storm Villa, want looters’ arms …