Drake shows he’s a fan of John Terry

Yinka Agunbiade February 10, 2017

Canadian artiste Drake showed John Terry some love after he posted a picture of he, the Chelsea captain and his wife Toni together.

JT!!! 🙏🏽

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The ‘One Dance’ singer was returning the favour as Terry posted the same image on Instagram after one of the rapper’s recent London shows.

 

