EFCC Docks Contractor For $1 Million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a contractor, Ishaq Bashir, before an Abuja High Court for allegedly obtaining one million dollars by false pretence and cheating.

Mr. Bashir was arraigned on Thursday alongside his companies, Leda Greenpower Consortium, Leda Greenpower Nigeria Limited and Leda Consortium Limited, on a three-count charge.

He was alleged to have collected the said sum as part payment of a $3 million agreement from Althani Investments Company Limited for the purpose of forming a consortium to bid for shares at the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

The bidding failed and several attempts made by the company for a refund of the money proved abortive.

After he pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, prosecution counsel, Rimamsomte Ezekiel, asked for a trial date.

Responding, counsel for the defendant, A.B. Anachebe, SAN, moved the motion for his bail application.

Mr. Ezekiel opposed the application, arguing that the defendant would interfere with prosecution witnesses if granted bail.

He further argued that the application was not proper in the sense that the defence only mentioned the name of the first defendant without reference to the second, third and fourth defendants.

The presiding judge, Justice S.E. Aladetoyinbo, however granted the accused bail in the sum of N2 million and one surety in like sum. He said the surety must be resident in Abuja and must have a landed property.

Mr. Aladetoyinbo adjourned the matter to April 10 for hearing.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: