How Ekiti Man Drugged His Ex-girlfriend Inside Hotel, Uploaded Her N*ked Pictures Online

A man who was mischievous enough to take n*ked photos of his ex girlfriend and leak them online, is being made to pay for his evil ways.

Ayan Olubunmi, a 40-year-old man, has been remanded in prison custody by an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for uploading unclad pictures of his former girlfriend, Monica Asare after an encounter in a hotel.

According to The Nation, police prosecutor, Joseph Ebuseremen, told the court that Olubunmi, a resident of Aisegba- Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area, committed the offence on January 12, 2017 in the community.

Ebuseremen disclosed that Olubunmi invited Asare to a hotel for discussion and thereafter drugged her and took pictures of her indecency which he uploaded on social media. He alleged that, the accused committed an offence of cyber-stalking and domestic violence against Monica.

Ebuseremen said the woman was Olubunmi’s ex-girlfriend, and had told him that she wanted to settle down, since the accused is already married. According to the police prosecutor, the accused committed an offence punishable under Section 24 of Cyber Crime (prohibition prevention, E.T.C) Act Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2015.

The prosecutor applied that the accused be remanded in prison and that his charge has been sent to the Federal High Court, since the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case. The plea of the accused was not taken, while his counsel, Babatunde Falade, applied that the accused be remanded in the police cell pending the date from the Federal High Court.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo consequently remanded the accused in prison custody pending the receipt of the new date of his arraignment in a Federal High Court. The case was adjourned the case to March 3 for mention.