Monday , 20 February 2017
Enugu State Internal Revenue Board Seals Off 8 Banks

niyi February 20, 2017

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Board on Monday sealed off eight banks in the state capital for failing to pay around N1b in taxes to the government.

According to a report by Channels TV, the eight banks affected in the exercise which started as early as 5:30 a.m include: Access Bank PLC, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Skye Bank, Union Bank, Unity Bank, Heritage Bank, Keystone Bank and Sterling Bank.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Board, Emeka Odo, said orders were received from the State High Court to carry out their activities.

Mr. Odo explained that Monday’s exercise was the first phase of a crackdown on banks and companies operating in the state that fail to fulfill their civic duties to the state government.

He however, assure customers of the affected banks that the government would take actions to remedy the situation and enable the banks to better serve their customers.

