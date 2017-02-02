Evil Mother Tortures Son to Death and Secretly Buries Him in Ogun…Find Out the Boy’s Offense

An evil mother and her accomplices have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly torturing her 19-year-old son to death.

Following Akintunde’s constant denial of stealing the money, the woman’s brother Kayode and a policeman identified as Titus, were said to have beaten, handcuffed and locked the victim inside a teargased room for six hours, the teenager passed out and was rushed to Richland Hospital, Arepo, where he was confirmed dead on Sunday evening.

According to The Nation, his torturers secretly buried him at his mother’s site at the Sotel area of the state.

The incident reportedly took another turn as the victim’s mother reportedly found the money for which Rilwanu was tortured to death.

Following the discovery, residents of Oriola Street, Ibafo and environs stormed Kayode’s residence; chased all the tenants away and vandalized his properties.

The residents who were clamoring for jungle justice on all the culprits, were armed with cutlasses, bottles, sticks and placards with inscriptions such as ‘Rado was a good son born by a stupid mother.’ They posted the inscriptions on the walls of the building whose roofs, doors and windows have been destroyed.

The deceased’s mother was later arrested by policemen from Ibafo Division, while Kayode and Titus fled the neighbourhood.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was unaware if Titus was a policeman.

“The information I got is that the woman, the boy’s stepfather and his friend tortured him to death. They said the woman complained that her N90, 000 was missing and she accused her son. Then, she told the boy’s stepfather, who sent his wife to contact a friend of his.

“They all tortured the boy to death and secretly buried him. The woman later saw the money. At the moment, the two men involved are on the run but the women have been arrested. They have been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID.

“The Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that the fleeing suspects be arrested. I am not aware that one of them is a policeman, but be assured that they will be fished out and dealt in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson said.