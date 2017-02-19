Fabregas celebrates Chelsea milestone on Instagram

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas took to Instagram to celebrate his 100th start for the club as he helped the Premier League leaders reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Spain international made a rare start for the west London side under Antonio Conte after being out-of-favour for most of the 2016-17 season since the Italian took charge.

However, Fabregas produced a stylish performance in spite of his lack of playing time as helped Chelsea ease to a comfortable 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea are looking to do a domestic double in their first season under Conte, while Fabregas is bidding to win his second FA Cup after lifting the trophy in 2004-05 with Arsenal.

Fabregas posted the above photo on his Instagram page and wrote the following caption:

“100 starts for @chelseafc 🎉👏🏼”.

