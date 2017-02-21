Falz – I Was Treated As A Criminal In Kenyan Airport Because I’m Nigerian

Rapper, Falz says he was treated as a criminal at a Kenyan airport.

In a new interview with Sound City‘s Moet Abebe, Falz said he recently went holidaying in Kenya with a group of friends, and at the airport, was treated with the worst discrimination he had ever experienced.

“We were about getting into the airport..in Kenya. The [immigration] sent us to go to the side [along] with Nigerian people [and] they just kept on saying ‘cyber crime! internet fraud!,” Falz revealed.

“It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian, you automatically think I am a cyber criminal?”

Source: News Helm

