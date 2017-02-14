Fans welcome Messi and his Barcelona teammates as they arrive Paris for UEFA Champions League match

Spanish giants Barcelona arrived Paris for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday – and fans were out in force to see them.

The star-studded team were filmed arriving in Paris the day before the fixture, after flying out from Barcelona El-Prat Airport in the morning.

Lionel Messi leads the team alongside Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta, but it is Brazlian star Neymar who appears to receive the most attention.

The forward is stopped inside the airport by excited fans, who pose for selfies with the 25-year-old, as he tries to make his way through to the team coach.

The players were later escorted to a Paris hotel where they rested ahead of Tuesday’s match.

The squad took part in an early evening training session on Monday, as part of their final preparation before the big game.

Luis Enrique’s men finished top of Group C in the earlier stage of the competition, winning five of their six fixtures. PSG were beaten to the top spot of Group A by Arsenal.

