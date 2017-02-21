Farmers Protest In Lagos Over Kidnapping

Government Area of Lagos State, yesterday, cried out to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode over spate of kidnapping activities in their area.

The group which staged a protest march at the front of the state governor’s office Alausa to protest against series of kidnapping cases in the area told journalists that over 25 farmers have been kidnapped in the last six months, adding that the farmers have lose over N25billion investment including ransoms paid to the kidnappers.

Ayodele Ore, the chairman of the farmers in the area said that though the government has provided some good road networks in the area but that good roads alone are not enough adding that what they need now is security.

Ore pleaded with the governor to help deploy huge security agencies in providing security in the area.

According to the leader of the farmers, both communities have been victims of kidnapping activities in the last six months.

“The communities have are victims of 25 kidnapping cases from different farms located in the area since September 2016 and we have lost over N20billion investment”. Ore stated.

Ore said kidnapping is on the increase in Lagos State and said the government should rise to the occasion and fight it head on collision.

According to the protesters, who claimed to have alerted the highest level of police force in Lagos through their several petitions to the commissioner of police in the state that no action has been taken over their plight.

However, the Special Adviser to the governor on rural development, Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul, received the protesters on behalf of the governor and said the government will put an end to the kidnapping cases in the area and promised to relate their message to the governor.

Source: Leadership

