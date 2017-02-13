Fashola: Nigeria Loses 3,000MW to Attacks on Gas Pipelines

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Monday stated that the sabotage of gas assets and pipelines has decommissioned power generating plants and their ability to provide additional 3,000 megawatts of power to the national grid.

The minister also commended Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for the progress the company has recorded in improving its distribution assets and urged it to communicate the progress to the governor of the state, local government chairmen, traditional rulers and community-based organisations, who are the company’s customers.

More to follow….

Source: Thisday

