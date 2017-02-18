Father Of Five Excretes 73 Wraps Of Cocaine (See Details)

A drug-trafficker of South-east descent has been arrested by vigilant officials of the NDLEA while trafficking contraband substances.

An Anambra State indigene and father of five, 49-year-old Tochukwu Nwafor, has been nabbed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for ingesting 73 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.699kg according to the Punch.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, the suspect was on his way to Dubai, when he was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja during a routine check on the passengers of an Ethiopian Airline flight.

NDLEA commander at the airport, Mr. Hamisu Lawan, said that when the suspect was discovered to have ingested drugs, he was put on observation.

“While under observation, he excreted 73 wraps of cocaine that weighed 1.699kgs” Hamisu stated.

Nwafor said he was offered N1.5m to smuggle the drugs to Dubai.

According to his statement, he lives in Lagos with his wife and five children and got involved in the drug smuggling business because of economic hardship.

“I thought it would be easy to go undetected,” Nwafor said.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd.), called on members of the public to avoid falling into the trap of drug cartels who deceive them into thinking drug smuggling is very easy.

“They offer them money to smuggle drugs but will not tell them they will be caught in the process. Unfortunately, most drug couriers only understand that they are being used when they have been caught,” he said.

The NDLEA said Nwafor would soon be charged to court.

Source: Naijaloaded

