FCT Police Command Gets New Commissioner

niyi February 20, 2017

Musa Kimo, has resumed as the new Commissioner of Police at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command taking over from Mohammad Mustafa.

The FCT Command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the PRO, Mr. Kimo, who was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Sokoto, and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on February 1, 1986.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kimo had assured Abuja residents of his willingness to partner with well spirited individuals, groups and all security agencies.

He said that the command under his leadership would be professional, fair, just and God-fearing in discharging its duty, adding that the command would evolve strategies that would make the territory safe and secure for all and sundry.

