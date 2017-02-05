Federal Roads In Enugu To Be Completed In 18 Months – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured the people of Enugu State that the Federal Government will complete ongoing federal road projects in the area within 18 months.

Mr. Fashola made the pledge at the 9th mile axis of Enugu-Onitsha Road during an inspection tour of some ongoing federal roads projects in Enugu State on Saturday.

He said the Federal Government had taken steps to ensure that the federal roads underwent proper soil test.

He added that the roads would have solid drainage system, good soil basement filling and standard stone and asphalt gauging.

“We have fully re-mobilised contractors handling the rehabilitation of about six critical federal roads in Enugu State back to site, and for them to finish their projects.

“We are hopeful that within 14 to 18 months all the ongoing projects must have been completed for ease of movement on the roads and to reduce travel time for the people,” he said.

The minister said that the projects had already started stimulating the economy of the state through employment and the re-engagement of construction workers, “who today can send their children to school.

“Food vendors and local markets had witnessed more sales to put more money in the hands of our people; which would help better their lives.

“The resumption of these projects had created businesses and improved diesel supply, sand supply, granite supply, asphalt supply and cement supply businesses.

“Thus, it is a well-thought-out design of the Federal Government to re-boot the economy and get the country out of recession as fast as possible.”

Mr. Fashola urged the residents and motorists to co-operate with the contractors to ensure speedy completion of the projects.

The minister also inspected ongoing work at the Umana-Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amensea-Awka federal road.

The six federal roads undergoing rehabilitation are Enugu-Port Harcourt road; 9th Mile-Enugu-Abakaliki road; Enugu-Nsukka-Obollo road, and the Iheamfume-Ikem-Obollo road.

Others are, the 9th Mile-Oji-Amensea road and the Umana-Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amensea-Awka road.

Source: NAN

