FG Faults Prof Ezeibe’s HIV Cure Claim

The federal government has invalidated the processes that led to an alleged claim for the cure of HIV/AIDS by a Nigerian Professor, Maduike Ezeibe.

This is in spite of assurances from the federal government to investigate and submit its findings on thealleged cure to AIDS by the veterinary doctor from the Michael Okpara University, Umudike in Abia State.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Health Minister, Isaac Adewole who spotted evidential flaws in Ezeibe’s research processes, argued that what is clear about the claim is that his activities were carried out without a valid ethical approval.

And also maintained that nobody was entitled to conduct any experiment or research on human beings without an ethical approval, a process that the professor is alleged to have ignored.

The Health minister who had added that the supervisor of such researches, the Director General, Institute of Medical Research and the National Research Ethic Committee had no evidences of the claims, noted that researchers ought to sought and obtain ethical approval before undertaken such projects.

He had however assured that at the appropriate time the health ministry will disclose the full report of their findings against Professor Ezeibe’s claim on cure for an HIV/ AIDS.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, Prof. Francis Otunta, had confirmed the discovery of the new drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.

He had announced that development was a breakthrough made by Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher in the university earlier his month.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA had however, swiftly dismissed the claims through a statement by the Director General, Dr. Sani Aliyu who said there was no basis for a claim to the cure of AIDS as described in the study presented by Ezeibe.

Source: Leadership

