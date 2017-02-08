FG Opens Information Website Ahead Closure Of Abuja Airport

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has opened a portal (website) dedicated to providing information to the public during the closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

This is part of the Federal Government’s resolve to update the public and aviation stakeholders of activities at Abuja and Kaduna airports before and during the six weeks’ closure.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in Abuja.

The features of the portal include users forum, announcement and news, photo gallery, feedback, blog, frequently asked questions and newsletter. The address is www.abujaairportclosure.info.

Source: Guardian

