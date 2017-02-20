Rich and Sexy American reality television star, who just got clocked 50 knows no other way to celebrate her day than to pose bare in her birthday suit.

Popular American model, actress and reality television star, Cynthia Bailey, who is known for her role in ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, is feeling fabulous as she turns 50.

To celebrate her Semicentennial years on earth, the super hot celebrity took to her social media accounts to post a photo where she appeared fully in the n*de.

She shared the sizzling photo and captioned it; “Hello 50. Nice to meet you. Let’s do this🖤.”

See the photo below;