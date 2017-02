Fire Outbreak At Apolo Estate in Lagos Kills One (Photos)

A human life has been lost in a recent fire accident at a residential building in the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos.

A fire incident that occurred in Apolo estate, Lagos has claimed the life of one person. The fire which engulfed a house in the estate was caused by a power surge.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA arrived the scene soon enough to put off the inferno and rescue some other residents of the building. See more photos below;

