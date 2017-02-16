Fire Outbreak Destroys Filling Station, Houses In Onitsha

A fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday night, razed down Mobil filling station and some buildings near the Upper New Market road, Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fire, which started at about 11:40 pm was put out by the combined efforts of fire fighters from Onitsha, Okpoko and Awka.

The cause of the fire which caused damaged worth millions of naira as at the time of filing this report is still unknown.

An official of the state fire service, Mr Innocent Mbonu said details on the remote cause and level of damage will be issued later in the morning after investigation.

