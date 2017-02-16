Thursday , 16 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Fire Outbreak Destroys Filling Station, Houses In Onitsha

niyi February 16, 2017

A fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday night, razed down Mobil filling station and some buildings near the Upper New Market road, Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fire, which started at about 11:40 pm was put out by the combined efforts of fire fighters from Onitsha, Okpoko and Awka.

The cause of the fire which caused damaged worth millions of naira as at the time of filing this report is still unknown.

An official of the state fire service, Mr Innocent Mbonu said details on the remote cause and level of damage will be issued later in the morning after investigation.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Police Arrest Man With Human Head In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Wednesday arrested a man, Tosin Oluwatosin with a human head …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946