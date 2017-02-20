Monday , 20 February 2017
Fire Outbreak At National Assembly

Deolu February 20, 2017

There was a fire outbreak in the early hours of Monday at the on the fourth floor of the new building of the Senate wing in the National Assembly.

The incident, which eyewitnesses said occurred at about 7:00am, was immediately put out by men of Federal Fire Service attached to the National Assembly.

The incidence only affected the office of the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, who was away when the outbreak occurred.

A staff in the office who spoke to Daily Sun, claimed that the fire outbreak was caused by an exploded Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) placed in front of the entrance door leading to the office of Senator Alimikhena.

No injury was sustained. According to the staff, no important document was destroyed either. When our correspondent visited the place at about 12 noon, staff of the office were seen moving important documents out. The Senator was not around.

Some offices within the burnt office, were temporarily vacated, while committee meetings which were billed to hold in room 327, was moved to another hearing room.

Source: TheSun

