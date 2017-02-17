To The First Lady! See How Zahra Buhari Celebrated Her Mother, Aisha’s 46th Birthday on Social Media

Nigeria’s First Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, has gone on social media to celebrate her mother who has added a year to her age.

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the Wife of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating her birthday today.

The woman was born on February 17th, 1971 and is now 46 years old.

Her daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, took to her Instagram page to wish her mum a happy Birthday.

She wrote “Happy birthday to Nigeria’s First Lady @aishambuhari but most importantly happy birthday to you mummy, temple of greatness, reservoir of inspiration and a light to everyone that comes next to you.. so kindhearted, wise and special in every way.. May Allah increase you in every way my darling Mother

“Lots of love xxxxx”

Source: Tori

