Five PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC

Six of the eight Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers spoke after the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, read a letter dated Feb. 16 and signed by the defectors, indicating that they had decided to join the APC.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they were taking the step due to the division and infighting which had factionalised their party.

The lawmakers include Mr Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin II) who was Minority Leader and the Minority Whip, Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II). Others are Mr Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Mr Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II), Mr Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I) and Mr Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the defection, only two members – Mr Victor Akande (Ojo I) and Mr Dipo Olorunrinu (Amuwo-Odofin I) are now in the opposition.

Famakinwa said on the floor of the House that the achievements of Gov. Akinwunmu Ambode also inspired him to join the APC.

Also, the member representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun constituency, Oluwa, said his reason for joining APC was due to feud between the Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff-led and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi-led factions of PDP.

Idimogu, on his part, said: “APC is better. I don’t know how to appreciate the good work of the governor than to join his party to move the state forward.”

According to Sokunle, the decision to align with the ruling party is borne out of his desire to move his constituency forward.

The only female among the defectors, Sangodara, said she also took the step to serve her constituents better.

“We are all aware of what is happening in PDP,” she said.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa welcomed the new members the lawmakers to APC and commended them for their decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other APC lawmakers also rose to welcome the defectors into party and exchange handshakes with them.

Source: Guarian

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: