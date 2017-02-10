Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Enugu (Photo)

What a terrible act! Between 9am and 10am on Wednesday, five suspects including a lady were arrested with 4 fresh human heads, when a commercial vehicle along the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu States was intercepted.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation conducted by the security operatives who must have been on their trail after the beheading of the victims. The location were the victims were beheaded has not yet been ascertained.

A reliable source at the scene of the arrest told Vanguard that the suspects may have taken off from Enugu heading towards Cross River state through Ebonyi state border. It was discovered that when the suspects made attempt to runaway from the scene after the fresh human heads were discovered in a bag in their possession, the said security operatives shot them on their legs to restrain them from running away.

An eyewitness who did not want her name in print revealed the security agents maybe operatives from the Department State Security, DSS as they were seen in bullet proof vests while the inscription DSS were written at the back of their vests.

According to the eyewitness, the human heads were displayed on the highway before unsuspecting members of the public and motorists who had crowded the scene, discussing the incident.

The security operatives later whisked the suspects away.

Source: Naija Loaded

