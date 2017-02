Founder of Chocolate City Audu Maikori has been arrested by police.

The lawyer was arrested after his tweets about a fatal attack on his relatives in Southern Kaduna turned out to be false, his lawyer said Friday, according to Premium Times.

After the news of his arrest broke out, Nigerians have been demanding his release. Several twitter users have been active raising the issue.

Welcome to Nigeria where THE PROBLEM IS NOT THE PROBLEM, THE PROBLEM IS THE PERSON THAT POINTS OUT THE PROBLEM. #FreeAudu Now!😿 — Chukky Eze (@ChukkyEE) February 17, 2017

Freedom of speech and freedom after speech is our constitutional right. #FreeAudu he has not broken any law pic.twitter.com/Aw4MOXdJP9 — Yemie Fasipe (@YemieFash) February 18, 2017

