Monday , 20 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Fulani Herdsmen Kill 20 In Fresh Southern Kaduna Massacre

Deolu February 20, 2017

Heavily armed herdsmen, on Sunday and Monday, killed at least 20 people in Southern Kaduna during attacks on four different locations. The herdsmen also engaged in fierce gun battles with soldiers and mobile policemen, who moved in to quell the attacks. SaharaReporters learned that the killings took place in Bakin Kogi, Jema’a Local Government Area, Ashim and other villages in Kaura Local Government Area, where dozens of homes were also razed.

A senior military officer at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, told SaharaReporters that without the sturdy resistance put up by soldiers and mobile policemen, the herdsmen would have burnt down all the villages attacked and killed more villagers in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, more security operatives were said to have moved into the affected locations.

Source: SaharaReporters 

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

You Won’t Have Much To Inherit From Me, Buhari Tells Family

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised his children to acquire enough education and then work hard …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946