Full List Of Winners From The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Song Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

“Hold Up” — Beyonce

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

WINNER: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses

“Never Be Like You” — Flume featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

WINNER: Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

Human Nature — Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band

Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“The Sound Of Silence” — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

WINNER: “Dystopia” — Megadeth

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Slivera” — Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” — Korn

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Song:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch” —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

WINNER: Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

California — Blink-182

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie

22, A Million — Bon Iver

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Come and See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

WINNER: “My Church” — Maren Morris

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

WINNER: “Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne

“Setting The World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Think Of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

WINNER: “Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die A Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

WINNER: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Big Day in a Small Town — Brandy Clark

Full Circle — Loretta Lynn

Hero — Maren Morris

Ripcord — Keith Urban

NEW AGE FIELD

Best New Age Album:

WINNER: White Sun II — White Sun

Orogen — John Burke

Dark Sky Island — Enya

Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta — Vangelis

JAZZ FIELD

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

WINNER: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

“Countdown” — Joey Alexander, soloist

“In Movement” — Ravi Coltrane, soloist

“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“I Concentrate On You” — Brad Mehldau, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

WINNER: Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter

Sound Of Red — René Marie

Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

WINNER: Country for Old Men — John Scofield

Book of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um — Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

WINNER: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band

Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Presents Monk’estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles — John Daversa

All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer

Best Latin Jazz Album:

WINNER: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés

Entre Colegas — Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

30 – Trio Da Paz

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

WINNER: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“It’s Alright, It’s OK” — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters

“You’re Bigger [Live]” — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter

“Made A Way [Live]” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

“Better” — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

WINNER: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

“Trust In You” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters

“Priceless” — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“King of the World” — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters

“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Listen —Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House — Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] —Todd Dulaney

Demonstrate [Live] —William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters

American Prodigal — Crowder

Be One — Natalie Grant

Youth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & Free

Best Roots Gospel Album:

WINNER: Hymns — Joey+Rory

Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band

Nature’s Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs

Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote

God Don’t Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists)

LATIN FIELD

Best Latin Pop Album:

WINNER: Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy

Ilusión — Gaby Moreno

Similares — Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo

Buena Vida — Diego Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

WINNER: iLevitable — ile

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas — Los Rakas

Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

WINNER: Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández

Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela

Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña

Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Best Tropical Latin Album:

WINNER: Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Conexión — Fonseca

La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van

35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche

La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FIELD

Best American Roots Performance:

WINNER: “House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song:

WINNER: “Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

“Alabama at Night” — Robbie Fulks, songwriter (Robbie Fulks)

“City Lights” — Jack White, songwriter (Jack White)

“Gulfstream” — Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero, songwriters (Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars)

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue, songwriters (Lori McKenna)

Best Americana Album:

WINNER: This Is Where I Live — William Bell

True Sadness — The Avett Brothers

The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson

The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna

Kid Sister — The Time Jumpers

Best Bluegrass Album:

WINNER: Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Original Traditional — Blue Highway

Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Hazel Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

North And South — Claire Lynch

Best Traditional Blues Album:

WINNER: Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush

Can’t Shake The Feeling — Lurrie Bell

Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa

Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger’s Songbook: Volumes I & II) — Luther Dickinson

The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito

Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness

Bloodline — Kenny Neal

Give It Back To You — The Record Company

Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker

Best Folk Album:

WINNER: Undercurrent — Sarah Jaroszh

Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest

Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks

Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens

Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

WINNER: E Walea — Kalani Pe’a

Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

It’s A Cree Thing — Northern Cree

Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists)

REGGAE FIELD

Best Reggae Album:

Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley

Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & J.L

Rose Petals — J Boog

Everlasting — Raging Fyah

Falling Into Place — Rebelution

Soja: Live In Virginia — Soja

WORLD MUSIC FIELD

Best World Music Album:

WINNER: Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Destiny — Celtic Woman

Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: