FUTO Students Protest Unfulfilled Free Wi-Fi Promise, Tuition Fees Hike

Students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), on Friday, embarked on a massive protest against the failure of the institution’s authorities to provide free Wi-Fi, one of the excuses given for the hike in school fees.

According to one of the protesting students, they were left with no other option than to protest, given the failure to provide free Wi-Fi as promised.

“We don’t have any choice than to protest because we are yet to see the free Wi-Fi they promised us,” he said.

Concurrently, the students are incensed about other levies imposed by the university management.

Source: SaharaReporters

