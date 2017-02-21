Gay Alert? Weird Video of Two Men Dancing at a Wedding Sparks Controversy Online | Watch

A video which has been trending on social media all day shows two men at a wedding, dancing in a really weird manner.

A controversial video clip of two grown men dancing at a wedding, has emerged online and has generated a lot of criticisms and mixed reactions as it has been trending on social media.

The weird video clip, posted by UK-based Nigerian comedian, Wale Gates, shows the shocking moment the two men were dancing in a manner attributed to homosexuals.

The identity of the men, whose wedding they danced at, and where the incident happened were not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below;