“I Have Genuine feelings for Gifty, But I have a girlfriend outside the house, ” – Big Brother Soma

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates Soma and Miyonse were recently guests at the Pulse TV Nigeria Studios.

During the exclusive chat, Soma who was evicted on Sunday, February 5, 2017, spoke about his feelings for Gifty and having a girlfriend outside the house.

According to him, his relationship with Gifty had started as a game but became genuine before his exit.

He also spoke about pursuing a relationship with the housemate who is up for possible eviction this weekend.

Read excerpts from the interview below;

On Relationship with Gifty

“Well, Gifty, she is gifted in different ways. She is an amazing person, she has this personality, she is always happy, she will make you laugh.

“It started out as a game, but eventually I started growing feelings for her. It was sort of genuine, even if it didn’t start out as genuine, but in the end…”

On Pursuing a Relationship with Gifty

“There is something you guys don’t know. I do have a girlfriend. And she is probably gonna kill me. I haven’t spoken to her yet because I lost my phone. But I’m sure, I am hoping that she is going to be nice. ”

Somadina popularly called Soma is a graphic artist, producer, model and singer.

source: pulse.tv

