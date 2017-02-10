George Clooney’s wife, Amal, is pregnant with twins!

Wife of American actor George Clooney, human-rights attorney Amal Clooney, is pregnant with twins, The Talk co-host Julie Chen announced Thursday.

“BREAKING! On “The Talk” today, Julie Chen confirmed that George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are due with twins IN JUNE! Congrats and we can’t wait to meet the lucky little ones!” a post on the program’s Facebook page said.

Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly,” People magazine cited an unnamed source close to the couple as saying. “They’re all very happy.”

Neither the couple, nor their representative have publicly commented on the reports.

George, 55, and Amal, 39, got married in September 2014.

Their baby news was reported just days after pop star Beyonce revealed she and rapper Jay Z are expecting twins.

