Girl Receives Maximum Beating On Valentine’s Day Instead Of Gifts (Photos)

As lovers showed each other affection and love all over the world yesterday, one Sabina somewhere in Nigeria has being bullied by her neighbour.

A social media user named Chukwu Sabina has narrated the violent physical abuse she was subjected to on Valentine’s Day by a young man alleged to be taking contraband substances.

According to the story posted, the beating was as a result of a minor dispute that went awry. The beautiful lady shared her bloodied face on social media as she seeks sympathy from friends.

Read Miss Sabina Chukwu’s story below:

“For those of you guys saying rubbish on my social media it’s happened to me unexpectedly on 14 February on Valentine’s Day.

“I was washing my clothes outside my house, one stupid Guy that always shout like a fool bcuz he do smoke weed, shouted & said his water was missing & I told him I don’t know about d missing water he looked at me & said to me re u mad, I told him wot have I done worry nd he said wen his talking I shouldn’t talk I told him y not nd he started beating me up”

Source: Naijaloaded

