Goat with world’s largest horn spread found in Austria

A goat in Austria has the world’s largest horn spread, measuring nearly 4 feet wide.

The 8-year-old goat named Rasputin claimed the Guinness World Record for “Largest horn spread – goat (living)” with a span of 53.23 inches.

Rasputin, who was named after adviser to Russia’s Czar Nicholas II Grigori Rasputin, lives in Lienz, Tyrol with his girlfriend Lily and their son, Lucky.

He managed to edge out the previous record holder, Uncle Sam, from the United States, whose horn spread measured 52 inches.

“When the goat was 5 years old, I started measuring his horns. I had colleagues in Switzerland who were trying to beat records so I decided to measure my goat, too,” Rasputin’s owner Martin Pirker said. “Rasputin is a very nice goat, he never hurt anybody, he’s very careful.”

