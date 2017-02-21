Gov Dickson Confirm Power Struggle In Umbrella Bodies Of INC, IYC

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has on Tuesday confirmed the raging power struggle in the fold of the Ijaw umbrella body, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and the Ijaw National Congress (INC), urging that there is need for peace and development in the region.

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has commenced the process of electing new national officers to manage the affairs of the council from March 2017 to March 2020.

The IYC at a national convention held at Okrika, Rivers State on Thursday, February 16, 2017 among other issues set up an electoral committee to conduct elections to elect a new President and other national officers of the IYC.

The members of the committee set up include Oscar Isu (Central Zone: Chairman), Colarye Briggs (Eastern Zone: Secretary),Lokpobiri Ebiki (Central Zone, Mark Bubaraye (Central Zone), Samson Oroupa (Western Zone) and Fred Brisibe (Western Zone)

Others include Patience Green (Eastern Zone), Harry Matawa (Lagos Chapter) and Bertram Orifie Mannie (Abuja Chapter)

While the leaders of the IYC led by the President, Engr Udengs Eradiri conducted the national convention of the group in Okirikha in Rivers State, other disgruntled persons from the IYC hold a parallel convention in Sagbama Local Government Council of Bayelsa State.

But the State Governor,Hon. Seriake Dickson, while speaking during a solidarity call on him at the State Government House by Scores of Ijaw Youth Leaders, urged Ijaw youth leaders in the Niger Delta to close ranks and promote the peace and unity of the Ijaw nation everywhere.

Hon. Dickson told the youths that development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace., “Am concerned over issues of power tussle and internal wrangling for positions in the Ijaw National Congress, INC, and the Ijaw Youth Council IYC, stressing that he does not endorse factions for elective positions within the Ijaw ethnic nationality”

While commending the youth leaders for their solidarity and support before, during and after the last gubernatorial election in the State, he noted that as patriotic Ijaw youths, they came out in defence of the common interest of Ijaw people, when it was needed.

“You gave me your support when it was most needed for the sake of the Ijaw nation, to defend it at a very critical period”, the governor said.

On reports that he had ceded a portion of land to herdsmen for grazing, Governor Dickson described the rumour as the handiwork of his detractors, who he said are afraid of his rising profile and trying to incite Bayelsans against him and the herdsmen.

He said: “I will not allow herdsmen to have clashes with our farmers in the state, and that is why government has taken a proactive step to provide a grazing area; the Bayelsa palm to forestall insecurity.

“Some people are inciting Bayelsans to violence against herdsmen and fellow Bayelsans. After now, government will arrest any herdsmen found with cattle in our communities. The action of government is in the best interest of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation”.

In his remarks, the State commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs, Mr. Austin Dressman commended the youth leaders for their solidarity visit, noting that Governor Dickson’s love for the Ijaw nation was unflinching.

Spokesman for the youths, Mr. Fred Brisibe congratulated Governor Dickson on his achievements, describing them as phenomenal. He urged other Niger Delta governors to emulate the restoration government in Bayelsa.

Also in attendance at the meeting were youth leaders from Rivers, Delta, Ondo and Edo States, who all spoke glowingly of the developmental strides of the Dickson-led administration.

Source: Leadership

