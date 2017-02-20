Gov Tambuwal Disburses N2.2bn To Offset Gratuities Of LG Workers

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has released the sum of N1.2 billion for payment of accumulated gratuities from 2010 to retired staff of local government councils in the state.

Mannir Dan’Iya, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Monday.

According to him, all approved funds have been released and payments are being effected accordingly adding that outstanding allowances, totaling over N662 million for council chairmen and Councillors in the 23 local government areas, had also been released.

Mr. Dan’Iya said the governor had also released N346.8 million as severance package to former local government council officials.

“If you may recall, Tambuwal had earlier directed the Auditor-General for Local Governments to compute entitlements of former workers at the local government level.

“Now that the work has been done, payment is starting immediately.

“All former workers with genuine claims will be paid. The total released for the accumulated gratuity for staff of local governments from the year 2010 is over N1.2 billion,’’ he said.

